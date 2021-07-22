Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Shannon Highwarden, Paulding, attempt to possess drugs; Catherine Aguilar, Melrose, child restraint, $70 fine; Fred Sights, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Rebecca Stonebarger, Parma Heights, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Christopher Collins, Paulding, failure to control, $60 fine; hit skip, dismissed; OVI, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed.
Brooke Trigg, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (79/65), $35 fine.
Carnell Duhon, Detroit, Mich., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (95/65), $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.
April Kennedy, Waterford, Mich., driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30-days jail (suspended); speed (103/65), $103 fine.
Rakan Alharbi, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine; speed (120-65), $100 fine.
Dismissed: Zachary Miller, Oregon, no motorcycle license; Kelton Fries, Fort Wayne, Ind., drug possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.