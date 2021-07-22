Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Shannon Highwarden, Paulding, attempt to possess drugs; Catherine Aguilar, Melrose, child restraint, $70 fine; Fred Sights, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Rebecca Stonebarger, Parma Heights, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Christopher Collins, Paulding, failure to control, $60 fine; hit skip, dismissed; OVI, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed.

Brooke Trigg, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (79/65), $35 fine.

Carnell Duhon, Detroit, Mich., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (95/65), $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.

April Kennedy, Waterford, Mich., driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30-days jail (suspended); speed (103/65), $103 fine.

Rakan Alharbi, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine; speed (120-65), $100 fine.

Dismissed: Zachary Miller, Oregon, no motorcycle license; Kelton Fries, Fort Wayne, Ind., drug possession.

