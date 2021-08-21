Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Timothy Harrington, Royal Oak, Mich., speed (74/65), $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Benjamin Kremer, Paulding, OVI, 6-days jail, probation, $525 fine; disorderly conduct, $125 fine; open container, dismissed; turn signals, dismissed; stop sign, dismissed.

Travis Stevenson, Antwerp, criminal trespassing, 3-days jail, $100 fine; telecommunication harassment, 15-days jail, probation, $500 fine, 20 hours community service; telecommunication harassment, dismissed.

Cody McMillan, Haviland, falsification, 3 days jail, $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed; OVI, dismissed.

Dismissed: Joshua Clark, Paulding, OVI, driving under suspension, wrong plates, loud exhaust.

