Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Richard Williams, Haviland, failure to control, $70 fine; Fredrick Johnson, Toledo, driving under suspension (forfeited license), $200 fine; Robert Poppe, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, 18-days jail, $250 fine, no contact with victim or residence; Raliza Pashova, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Carter Baksa, Haviland, failure to control, $70 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Melissa Draper, Defiance, registration violation, $70 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Charles Thompson, Paulding, attempt to disrupt public service, 38 days jail; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Gerald Regep, La Grange, Ill., driving under suspension, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; OVI, dismissed; marked lanes, dismissed.
Jonathan Huffman, Fort Wayne, OVI, 6-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of 3 jail days), $375 fine; marked lanes, dismissed; speed (80/65), dismissed.
Anthony Padilla, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Bianca Robinson, Detroit, physical control of vehicle while under influence, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (79/65), $35 fine; endangerment of a child, dismissed.
Kenneth Madison, Detroit, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (80/65), $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; endangerment of a child, dismissed.
Jacob Leach, Defiance, left of center, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; display plated, dismissed.
