Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Demeishia Williams, Indianapolis, drug possession, $100 fine; Dwayne Thompson, Farmington Hills, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Bernardino Martinez Angeles, Cecil, speed (100/65), $100 fine; Rashaad Stokes, Fort Wayne, speed (100/65), no contest, $100 fine; Kameron Forrer, Payne, underage alcohol, $250 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation; Zachari Hall, Antwerp, theft, no contest, four days jail, restitution of $60 to victim, no contact to victim, 20 hours community service; Jai Martin, Van Wert, disorderly conduct with persistence, four days jail, $100 fine, no contact with victim; Cody Worman, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, 30 days jail suspended, $100 fine; Estil Hatfield, Oakwood, OVI, 10 days jail, $800 fine, 40 hours community control; John Meglich, Hicksville, OVI, 3 days jail, standard probation, $250 fine; Stacy Ross, Haviland, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $100 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim, 10 hours community service; Ashley Switzer, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $200 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim, 10 hours community service;
Neil Hoffman, Defiance, disorderly conduct, one day jail, $100 fine; seatbelt, $30 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; hit skip, dismissed; OVI, dismissed.
Anthony Huggins, Inkster, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Christopher Gryb, Warren, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Tierieka Nelson, Ypsilanti, Mich., drug possession, no contest, $100 fine; speed (93/65), no contest, $100 fine.
Christian Klender, Paulding, failure to control, $70 fine; seatbelt, $30 fine.
Timothy Macy, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, no contest, $100 fine.
Anthony Baxter, Payne, drug paraphernalia, no contest, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; failure to control, $70 fine.
Willie Wilburn, Muskegon Heights, Mich., no operator's license, $200 fine; speed (104/65), $100 fine.
Nathan Dobbelaere, Oakwood, OVI, 10 days jail, $525 fine, standard probation, 40 hours community service; prohibition against parking on highway, dismissed.
Curtis Cross, Detroit, physical control, no contest, three days jail, $500 fine; speed, dismissed; drug possession, dismissed; OVI, dismissed.
Jeffrey Feeney, Defiance, permit to operate, $300 fine; speed, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed; seatbelt, dismissed.
Janiesa Wilkins, Toledo, driving under suspension, no contest, $200 fine; possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Not guilty: Jamie Hernandez, Defiance, drug paraphernalia.
Dismissed: Noe Lemus, Paulding, false statement; Teresa Cooper, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Aleia Clemons, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, speed;
