Paulding Municipal Court

Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Fry waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Gary Laney, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, 3-days jail, $100 fine; David Powell, Fort Wayne, theft, one day jail, probation, 40 hours community service, $200 fine.

Jacob Ridinger, Mount Cory, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30-days jail suspended; seat belt, dismissed.

Evan Proxmire, New Haven, Ind., OVI, 3-days jail, $375 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; failure to control, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; operation in disregard of safety, dismissed; underage offense, dismissed.

Daniel Eccard, Defiance, driving under suspension (nonpayment of judgment), $300 fine; speed (67/55), $35 fine.

Robert Reed, Metropolis, Ill., wrong plates, $100 fine (suspended), no tail lights, $70 fine.

Vincent Groh, Payne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; failure to yield, $55 fine.

Dismissed: Kasey Helms, Payne, OVI, drug paraphernalia, drug possession; Kirslynn Camposano, Paulding, no operator’s license.

