Paulding Municipal Court

John Saco, Paulding, appeared on two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Saco waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Clae Clemens, Cecil, improper handling of a firearm, 3 days jail, $250 fine; unsafe vehicle, $70 fine.

Dean Palmer Jr., Cecil, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Shon Cantu, Defiance, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine, 20 hours community service; failure to control, dismissed.

Pedro Pastelin, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $45 fine; speed, $150 fine.

Camile Cox, Fort Wayne, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Zachary Martinez, Melrose, FRA suspension, $300 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Kevin Cramer, Antwerp, disorderly conduct; Jeffrey Jodway, Fort Wayne, disorderly conduct; Timothy Hendricks, Tontogany, disorderly conduct; Kendall Bellamy, Indianapolis, drug possession.

Teresa Bard, Butler, Ind., disorderly conduct; Jennifer Thomas, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Anthony Borello, Dundee, Mich., speed; Hassan Nasser, Dearborn, Mich., invalid license; Brittany Peeler, Detroit, possession of marijuana.

