Paulding Municipal Court
John Saco, Paulding, appeared on two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Saco waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Clae Clemens, Cecil, improper handling of a firearm, 3 days jail, $250 fine; unsafe vehicle, $70 fine.
Dean Palmer Jr., Cecil, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Shon Cantu, Defiance, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine, 20 hours community service; failure to control, dismissed.
Pedro Pastelin, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $45 fine; speed, $150 fine.
Camile Cox, Fort Wayne, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Zachary Martinez, Melrose, FRA suspension, $300 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Dismissed: Kevin Cramer, Antwerp, disorderly conduct; Jeffrey Jodway, Fort Wayne, disorderly conduct; Timothy Hendricks, Tontogany, disorderly conduct; Kendall Bellamy, Indianapolis, drug possession.
Teresa Bard, Butler, Ind., disorderly conduct; Jennifer Thomas, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Anthony Borello, Dundee, Mich., speed; Hassan Nasser, Dearborn, Mich., invalid license; Brittany Peeler, Detroit, possession of marijuana.
