Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: William Vance, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $150 fine, no contact with victim.
Ashley Combs, Paulding, OVI, 30 days jail (suspended), $375 fine; equipment regulation, dismissed.
Dereck Morrow, Hicksville, aggravated menacing, seven days jail, $250 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Frankie Jones, Rockford, Ill., OVI, 20 days jail, $850 fine; speed (75/65), dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Kayla Ewing, Detroit, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine.
Zachary Horg, Continental, seat belt, $30 fine; driver’s license, dismissed.
Collin Gee, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; turn signal, $55 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; wrong plates, dismissed.
Ashlee Gates, Greenwood, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Mary Neal, Oakwood, petty theft, delinquent children; Angela Bowers, Albion, Ind., passing bad checks (two counts); Randy Holt, Paulding, petty theft (two counts); Louis Wannemacher, Oakwood, domestic violence (two counts); Alexis Labounty, Payne, no operator’s license; Thomas Braswell Jr., Indianapolis, no license; Marlene Holley, Fort Wayne, Ind., passing bad checks; Penny Loveland, Oakwood, passing bad checks (two counts); John Dyer Jr., Paulding, domestic violence.
