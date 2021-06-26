Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: David Bryan, Paulding, animals at large, $250 fine (suspended); Christina Washington, Indianapolis, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; James Varner, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Mark Johnson, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Cal Ward, Paulding, resisting arrest, 20 days jail (12 days credit), $100 fine; Rian James, Paulding, failure to control, $70 fine.
Brenna Baker, Paulding, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $250 fine; failure to control, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed.
Cody Adkins, Celina, FRA suspension, $150 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed; child restraint, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed; unsafe vehicle, dismissed; driving under suspension, $150 fine; display plates, dismissed.
Cheyenne Sheefel, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), one year license suspension, $400 fine; speed, dismissed.
Christopher Schrader, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, $100 fine; stop sign, $55 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.
Dismissed: Ian Komorny, Defiance, domestic violence (two counts); Nathan Aldrich, Van Wert, criminal trespassing; Svarda Veoletta, Covington, Ga., driving on closed road; Thomas Rothenbuhler, Oakwood, domestic violence.
