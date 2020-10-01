Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over to common pleas court: John Chaffins, Hicksville, drug possession (two counts); Jessica Vanvalkenberg, Cecil, drug possession; Jacob Phlipot, New Haven, Ind., drug possession; Derrek Sharp, Sherwood, drug possession; John Lyles Jr., Flint, Mich., failure to comply (elude/flee); Brieanne Wilson, Paulding, CCW detention, possession of a controlled substance; Ashley Davis, Hornbeak, Tenn., unlawful sexual contact with a minor (two counts).
Sentenced: Jimmie Keeler, Antwerp, domestic violence, 52 days jail, $200 fine; Aaron Griffiths, Paulding, assault, $857 fine, standard probation, 40 hours community service; Jheron Green, Los Angeles, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Hussam Khaiat, Detroit, driving under suspension (two counts), $300 fine; Derrick Dennis, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Yvon Dargenson, Paulding, persistent disorderly conduct, 1 day jail, standard probation, $150 fine; James Coyne, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Caleb Tracy, Paulding, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, $250 fine, 20 hours community service; Cameron Pace, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; James Whiting, Payne, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Martin Jones, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Robert Lehman, Paulding, assault, 6 days jail, $500 fine, 40 hours community service; Cody Bloom, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, $97 costs.
Jeffery Mekus II, Payne, domestic violence, 30 days jail, $150 fine; domestic violence, dismissed.
Avrial Sawyer, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Scott Harris Jr., Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine suspended; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Charles Seslar, Antwerp, texting while driving, $55 fine; no safey belt, $30 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.
Fernando Gonzalez IV, Antwerp, no tail lights, $70 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Mariah McGuire, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, $100 fine.
Steven Dusseau, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; right turn only, $50 fine.
Leland Lust Jr., Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; no safety belt, $35 fine.
Bradley Fogelstrom, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Deysy Lopez Puebla, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Jeffrey Halliwill, Paulding, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine, 20 hours community service; failure to control, dismissed.
Kenneth Butler, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Gary Mason, Oakwood, OVI, 10 days jail, $375 fine, 20 hours community service; disregard of safety, no safety belt, no tail lights, resisting arrest, dismissed.
Ulysses Gray, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, no contest, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine.
George Brown, Montpelier, failure to control, $70 fine; failure to reinstate license, distracted driving dismissed.
Derek Comer, Hicksville, fictitious registration, $200 fine, 2 days jail; loud exhaust, $70 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine.
Kyara Eberhart, Kalamazoo, Mich., possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine; receiving stolen property, dismissed.
Andrew Hicks, Haviland, reckless operation, 30 days jail, $250 fine, 40 hours community service; speed, dismissed.
James McCorkle, Paulding, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; left of center, dismissed.
Kyle Yates, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Wyatt Wolfle, Paulding, no motorcycle license, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Brittany Casto, Grover Hill, child restraint, $70 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Maximiliano Hernandez, Indianapolis, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Dismissed: Victoria Trevino, Toledo, possession of marijuana; Reginald Waters, Defiance, driving under suspension; Kindell Haywood, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license; Fredilyn Snodgrass, Shelby Township, Mich., failure to control; Jeffrey Dennison, Defiance, assault; Cayla Dunaway-Sims, Indianapolis, distracted driving; Trevis Stokes, Indianapolis, OVI; Joanna Anderson, Hawthorne, Calif., possession of marijuana; Maegen Bramblett, Marion, Ind., driving under suspension; Johnathan Wells, Antwerp, trespassing; Trey Cutlip, Melrose, assault; Barbara Cutlip, Melrose, assault; Christian Klender, OVI; Jonathan Delarber, Continental, domestic violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle; Diane Russell, Toledo, distracted driving.
