Paulding Municipal Court

Jason Vancleve, 41, Antwerp, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Vancleve waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Adam Mason, Cecil, criminal mischief, 8 days jail, $150 fine; Brandi Bidlack, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $150 fine; Victor Hernandez, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, $150 fine; Jimmie Praul, Haviland, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Megan Bone, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine; John Buelow, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Deandre Warr, Cleveland, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed (77/65), $35 fine.

Norfolk & Southern, Fort Wayne, obstruction of railroad crossing (two counts), $300 fine; obstruction of railroad crossing (two counts), dismissed.

Nicole Hicks, Oakwood, speed (66/55), $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Kevin Francis, Lewisburg, Tenn., speed (77/65), $35 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.

Markee Macklin, Rochelle, Ill., reckless operation, 30 days jail, $250 fine, 40 hours community service; left of center, $100 fine.

Eric Adams, Oakwood, failure to control, $70 fine; hit skip (two counts), dismissed; operation of vehicle in disregard of safety, dismissed.

Wade Beer, Mansfield, telecommunications harassment (two counts), 20 days jail, $500 fine, standard probation.

Logan Smith, Oakwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.

Terrale Smith, Defiance, driving under suspension (licence forfeited), $100 fine; child restraint, $70 fine; marked lanes, dismissed.

Dismissed: Zackary Kovalkevich, Bryant, Ind., endangerment of a child.

