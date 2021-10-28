Paulding Municipal Court
Jason Vancleve, 41, Antwerp, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Vancleve waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Adam Mason, Cecil, criminal mischief, 8 days jail, $150 fine; Brandi Bidlack, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $150 fine; Victor Hernandez, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, $150 fine; Jimmie Praul, Haviland, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Megan Bone, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine; John Buelow, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Deandre Warr, Cleveland, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed (77/65), $35 fine.
Norfolk & Southern, Fort Wayne, obstruction of railroad crossing (two counts), $300 fine; obstruction of railroad crossing (two counts), dismissed.
Nicole Hicks, Oakwood, speed (66/55), $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Kevin Francis, Lewisburg, Tenn., speed (77/65), $35 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.
Markee Macklin, Rochelle, Ill., reckless operation, 30 days jail, $250 fine, 40 hours community service; left of center, $100 fine.
Eric Adams, Oakwood, failure to control, $70 fine; hit skip (two counts), dismissed; operation of vehicle in disregard of safety, dismissed.
Wade Beer, Mansfield, telecommunications harassment (two counts), 20 days jail, $500 fine, standard probation.
Logan Smith, Oakwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.
Terrale Smith, Defiance, driving under suspension (licence forfeited), $100 fine; child restraint, $70 fine; marked lanes, dismissed.
Dismissed: Zackary Kovalkevich, Bryant, Ind., endangerment of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.