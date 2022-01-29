Paulding Municipal Court

Justin Woodruff, 33, Paulding, was indicted on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. Woodruff waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Amanda Ringler, Payne, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $150 fine, standard probation; Jennifer Wilder, Van Wert, theft, $250 fine.

Keith Cooper, Fort Wayne, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed (90/65), $100 fine.

Bradley Thompson, Defiance, OVI, 20 days jail, 20 hours community service, standard probation, $525 fine; 12-point suspension, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.

Daniel Ruiz, Payne, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine, standard probation; possession of hashish, $100 fine; turn signals, $55 fine; seat belt, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Travis Phlipot, Paulding, driving under suspension, $300 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Jeremy Leiter, Melrose, turn signals, $55 fine; safety belt, $55 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed: Tyler Levos, Paulding, OVI; Donald Stone, Silver Lake, Ind., passing bad checks.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments