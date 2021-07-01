Paulding Municipal Court
Bobby Thompson, 43, Scott, appeared on two counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Thompson waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
William Wehby Jr., 54, Scott, appeared on two counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Wehby waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Sentenced: Joseph Stahl, Oakwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, 3-days jail, $100 fine; Holly May, Antwerp, theft, $200 fine, restitution to Dollar General, Antwerp of $8.35, standard probation; Ean Landwehr, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct, $75 fine ($50 suspended); Stephen Taylor Jr., Oakwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine.
Danielle Stokes, Paulding, stop sign, $55 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.
Peter Madison Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time); speed (74/65), $100 fine; endangering children, dismissed; OVI, dismissed.
Jose Alvarez Jimenez, Indianapolis, Ind., speed (75/65), $150 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Richard Bogdonanwicz, Fort Wayne, Ind., reckless operation, $150 fine; stop sign, dismissed.
Dismissed: Jonathan McKeever, Hicksville, OVI, seat belt, loud exhaust; Clayton Dawson, Van Wert, drug possession.
