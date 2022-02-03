Paulding Municipal Court
Tyler Levos, 37, Paulding, was indicted on a charge of operation while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a third-degree felony. Levos waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Chad Dotson, Continental, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $250 fine, no contact with victim or Landing Strip Bar, Oakwood; Russell White, Monroeville, Ind., disorderly conduct, $125 fine (suspended); Jason Lutts, Middle Point, passing bad checks, three days jail, 20 hours community service; Dewey Hammons, Grover Hill, disorderly conduct with persistence, three days jail, $250 fine; Casey Helms, Payne, cruelty to animal, 40 hours community service; Bryant Williams, Fort Wayne, ind., no operator’s license, $100 fine.
Travis Phlipot, Paulding, criminal damaging, eight days jail, $200 fine, standard probation; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Melissa Garza-Vielma, Wauseon, physical control while under influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $500 fine; OVI, dismissed; no tail lights, dismissed.
Wendell Hinchcliff, Grover Hill, reckless operation, three days jail, $250 fine; left of center, dismissed.
Raymond Wrobel, Newport, Mich., physical control while under influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $500 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
Hannah Fite, Morrow, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; reckless operation, $250 fine, 40 hours community service; speed (75/65), $35 fine.
Joseph Cardoza, Continental, safety belt, $30 fine; OVI, dismissed; left of center, dismissed, no operator’s license.
Tamikka Schimman, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, three days jail, $375 fine; driving under OVI suspension, $250 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Tyler Coressel, Antwerp, zoning violation (six counts); Mollie Clem, Antwerp, zoning violation (six counts); Milo Holt Jr., Van Wert, no operator’s license; Winter Petrovich, Kalamazoo, Mich., OVI, speed (103/65), possession of marijuana; Amanda Diaz, Defiance, OVI; Heather Worman, Oakwood, drug paraphernalia; Ronald Richards, Oklahoma City, possession of marijuana, DUI, fictitious plates, left of center; Elizabeth Thatcher, Grover Hill, passing bad checks (two counts), credit misuse; Ronald Shoemaker, Oakwood, FRA suspension, failure to control; Robin Kolczynski, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, speed (65/55).
