Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Zachary Martinez, Van Wert, complicity-theft, $715.65 costs; Christopher Church, Defiance, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine, standard probation; Amelia Zolman, Defiance, drug paraphernalia, $50 fine.
Tajanee Murphy-Hart, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Benjamin Hasbrouck, Maumee, physical control of vehicle, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $750 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Amberly Badillo, Paulding, no operator’s license, 7 days jail, $100 fine; fictitious registration.
Jose Ventura Guiterrez, Oakwood, speed, $100 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Justin Roller, Antwerp, speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Brittany Peeler, Detroit, drug paraphernalia; Jamal Samhouri, Dearborn Heights, Mich., distracted driving; Henry Brooks III, Paulding, child endangerment; Keith Chandler, Van Wert, distracted driving; Royce Funk, Franklin, Ind., distracted driving; Veronica Wright, Antwerp, disorderly conduct.
