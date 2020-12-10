Paulding County Court

Sentenced: James Schroetter, Paulding, domestic violence, 5 days jail, $200 fine; Wesley Bowman Jr., Paulding, no operator’s license, $200 fine; Randy Coleman, Cloverdale, domestic violence, 60 days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, no contact with victim; Gregory Sherry, Melrose, disorderly conduct with persistence, 2 days jail, $100 fine; Ashley Davis, Springville, Tenn., unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 5 days jail, $150 fine; Chelci Jones, Redkey, Ind., driving under suspension, $300 fine; Lester Burden, Lima, disorderly conduct with persistence, 1 day jail, $100 fine; Elmeco Crisp, Lima, attempt to commit an offense, 21 days jail, $250 fine.

Amelia Siebert, St. Louis, Mo., OVI, 3 days jail, $375 fine, forfeit Interarms Firestar 9MM; driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Evin Walkowski, Bryan, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $475 fine; improper handling of a firearm, marked lanes, distracted driving, display plates, dismissed.

Donald Dougal, Paulding, theft, 7 days jail, probation, $100 fine, pay restitution to Bargain Bin ($150) and McDonald Design ($267.50); aggravated menacing, no contest, 1 day jail, $100 fine; theft, dismissed.

Courtney White, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.

Taylor Bowman, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Shane Scott, Latty, OVI, 10 days jail, $525 fine, probation, 40 hours community service; stop sign, $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Kameron Forrer, Payne, underage consumption, $100 fine, probation, 90 days SCRAM, online alcohol course; driving under suspension, $150 fine.

John Mays, Wyandotte, Mich., OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; speed, $45 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Victoriano Botzoc, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $200 fine; headlights, $70 fine.

Terry Dockery, Continental, open container, $150 fine; speed, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Caleb Witchey, Paulding, no tail lights, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Jessica Bennett, Melrose, OVI, 10 days jail, $525 fine, 20 hours community service; marked lanes, dismissed.

Dismissed: Robert Wells, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., distracted driving; Natosha Wiseman, Defiance, misuse of credit cards; Tyler Hoosier, Detroit, possession of marijuana; Sergio Reynoso, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana; Nathan Lee, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, OVI.

