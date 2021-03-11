Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Robert Hobart, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Davion Ellis, Lafayette, Ind., possession of marijuana, $50 fine; Jimmy Smith, Cecil, criminal damage, two days jail, $200 fine, 10 hours community service, probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Bob Trowbridge, Antwerp, junk ordinance (two counts), $500 fine (suspended); Eric Zehner, Payne, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service;
Don Ballard Jr., Wauseon, no operator’s license, $100 fine; FRA suspension, $200 fine.
Terrance Landwehr, Oakwood, driving under suspension (OVI), three days jail, 20 hours community service, standard probation, $250 fine; speed (81/65), $45 fine.
Deandre Walton, Oakwood, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, $55 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Anthony Berry, Lima, driving under suspension (failure to appear), $200 fine; speed (85/55), $100 fine.
Jeffery Mekus II, Paulding, assault, 101 days jail (79 suspended), $100 fine; criminal damage, $75 fine, 90 days jail; obstructing official business, dismissed; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Jacob Phlipot, Paulding, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (67/55), $35 fine.
Dismissed: Elizabeth Craft, Paulding, child restraint; Dylon Stites, Defiance, drug possession, possessing drug abuse instruments; Andrew Sheets, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, speed, drug paraphernalia; Jesse Harter, Antwerp, failure to yield for emergency vehicle; Maurice Edwards, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI; Jason Harlan, Wabash, Ind., OVI, speed; Alan Welch, Van Wert, distracted driving; Ashley Dobbelaere, Defiance, distracted driving;
