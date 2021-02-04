Paulding Municipal Court

Tony Hanson, Woodburn, Ind., appeared on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension and failure to control. Hanson waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Jessy May, Antwerp, appeared on two fifth-degree charges and one fourth-degree felony charge of theft. May waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Joshua Clark, Paulding, junk ordinance, $3,500 fine; David Taylor, Toledo, attempted child endangerment, $115 costs, no contact with victim; Derrick Logan, Melrose, improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, 2 days jail, $200 fine; Seth Culp, Taylor, Mich., failure to control; Nathan Rhonehouse, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; James Mason, Paulding, attempted theft, $100 fine; James Brown, Payne, littering, $100 fine, 20 hours community service; Tyler Holland, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine.

Anthony Bird, Defiance, physical control while under the influence, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $500 fine; driving under suspension, $300 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed.

Luke Chamberlain, Antwerp, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; failure to control, $55 fine; possession of alcohol by minor, dismissed.

Isaiah Theobald, Paulding, hit skip, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; marked lanes, $55 fine.

Nathan Dobbelaere, Oakwood, driving under suspension, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $250 fine; no safety belt, dismissed.

Dismissed: Nathan Beck, Payne, theft; Byron Johnson, Toledo, possession of marijuana; Christine Allen, Lima, theft; Travis Stevenson, Antwerp, illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of detention facility.

