Paulding Municipal Court
Travis Stevenson, Antwerp, arraigned on three charges: telecommunications harassment — dismissed; criminal trespassing, pleaded no contest found guilty, fined $100 and $127 court costs; a second charge of telecom harassment, found guilty, fined $500 and $227 court costs. Placed on probation, 20 hours community service, ordered to have no contact with alleged victim. Must have risk assessment, electronics may be returned to defendant.
Charles Thompson, Cecil, waived preliminary hearing on two charges of drug possession, and both were bound over to Paulding County Court of Common Pleas. One of the possession charges Thompson has been indicted.
Cody McMillan, Haviland, two cases dismissed — failure to control and OVI breath low; found guilty on a charge of falsification, fined $375 and $117 court fees.
Leonard J. Feeney III, arraigned on one charge, found guilty. Fined $150 and $105 court costs, due by Dec. 17.
Daniel Ruiz, Payne, arraigned on one charge of speed violation, 95/55. Fined $250 and $97 court costs. $100 fines suspended if 10 hours of community service completed. Placed on probation; report to probation Aug. 19, at 2 p.m.
Brandon Lambert, 18930 County Road 111, Defiance, arraigned on two charges: prohibited acts, no contest, found guilty. Fined $150 and $324 court costs. Placed on standard probation but may get early release if health department assessment clears. Second charge, of prohibition of use for abandoned refrigerator, found guilty. $150 fine and same conditions as first charge.
Jessica Lambert, 18930 County Road 111, Defiance, arraigned on two charges: prohibited acts, pleaded no contest — found guilty, fined $150 and $224 court costs. Must maintain general good behavior, placed on probation, continue to clean up property, Paulding County Health Department shall provide a list of items to be removed and inspect property. A second charge, prohibition of use of an abandoned refrigerator, pleaded no contest — guilty; $150 fine and same conditions as first charge.
Miguel Garcia Sr., Toledo, speed violation 70/55, fined $150 plus $105 court costs. A second charge of driving under suspension, dismissed.
Erik Spears, Flint, Mich., found guilty on a charge of speeding violation 95/65. Fined $100 and $105 court costs.
Shelby Goldsberry, Plainfield, Ind., speeding violation, 95/65, found guilty; fined $100 and $105 court costs due by Nov. 30.
Dariana Jones Cummings, Indianapolis, driving under suspension/FRA, fined $300 and $97 court costs; on a second charge of 85/65, fined $45.
Richard Froelich, Cecil, on two charges of aggravated arson, he waived right to a preliminary trial and it was bound over to the Paulding County Court of Common Pleas.
Aaron Bradford, Van Wert, two charges dismissed: turn signal violation and 64/55. On a third charge, refusal of OVI, found guilty and fined $525 plus $105 court costs. Standard probation given with alcohol evaluation, 20 hours community service, risk management and no alcohol permitted.
Jordan Leverton, Van Wert, on two charges of failure to control and safety belt — dismissed. A second charge, physical control, pleaded no contest, found guilty. Fined $250 and $105 court costs. Three days jail or drug intervention program.
Katherine Pessefall, Antwerp, on a charge of driving under suspension/forfeiture, found guilty, fined $200 and $97 court costs.
Shawn Dempsey, Paulding, two charges he waived preliminary hearing and they were bound over to the Paulding County Court of Common Pleas: receiving stolen materials and possession of drugs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.