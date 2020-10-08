Paulding Municipal Court
Andrew Swanson Jr., Kent, was bound over to common pleas court on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and identity fraud.
Sentenced: Martin Jones, no operator's license, $200 fine; Jordan Smith, Camby, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; William Price, Payne, unauthorized use of property, 30 days jail suspended; Eric Bradbury, Payne, menacing, $100 fine; Eric Jackson, Canton, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Gataree Smith, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Harold Abrams, Gary, Ind., drug possession, $100 fine.
Ronald Rohdy, Paulding, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail, 10 days on EMHA, 70-days house arrest, 20 hours of community service, standard probation; failure to control, dismissed.
Bobby Smith, New Orleans, open container, $75 fine; reckless operation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Edward Beard, Oakwood, disorderly conduct (two counts), no contest, $100 fine.
Mario Moore, Payne, obstructing official business, $100 fine suspended, 1 day jail; criminal trespassing, $100 fine suspended, 9 days jail.
Tyler Buck, Trafalgar, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Demetrius Robinson Jr., Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Austin Dietrich, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Brian Lubinski, Perrysburg, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Ummehabiba Tayab, Canton, Mich., distracted driving, no contest, $100 fine; speed (105/65), no contest, $150 fine.
Dismissed: Brandon Alvarado, Melrose, assault, criminal trespassing; Daniel Demerly, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension.
