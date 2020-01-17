Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Ro Quarles, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Kelsey Hernandez, 311 Clinton St., Defiance, no tail lights, $70; Michael Rau, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Jeffrey Bartley, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Russell Figert, Antwerp, assured clear distance, $70 fine; Joshua Base, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $125 fine; Devin March, Paulding, suspension, $200 fine.

Elijah Maxwell, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Kareena Phillip, Tipton, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use. 

Jacob Stone, Indianapolis, OVI, $450 fine, three days in jail; speed, dismissed. 

Chad Salm, Sidney, safety belt, $35 fine; suspension, dismissed. 

Joshua Stiltner, Cecil, driving under suspension, $200 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; stop sign, dismissed.

Johnathan Bowman, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine, nine days in jail; display plates, dismissed.

Mark Chrzan, 14716 Ohio 111, Defiance, reckless operation, $150 fine; failure to yield, $55 fine; violation of brake requirements, $70 fine.

Robert Hardy, Toledo, open container, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, evaluated at Westwood Behavioral Health, complete risk assessment, OVI, speed and stop sign, dismissed. 

David Enrigue Palmer, Grover Hill, physical control, $375 fine, three days in jail; speed, $35 fine; safety belt, OVI, dismissed. 

Mark Justinger, Paulding, OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, restricted plates, community control; left of center, $55 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Kenneth Karnes, Oakwood, OVI, $850 fine, 20 days in jail, secure valid operator's license, 40 hours of community service, evaluation at Westwood Behavioral Health, complete Thinking for a Change and Third Millennium programs; OVI, failure to reinstate, turn signal violation, safety belt, open container, dismissed.

Kayla McGee, Maumee, OVI, $105 fine, three days in jail; OVI, speed, dismissed.

Dismissed: Alexis Dunn, Payne, no operator's license; Algienon Tanner, Paulding, domestic violence; Angela Eblin, Antwerp, fictitious registration; John Talbott, Grover Hill, possession, drug paraphernalia.

Tags

Load comments