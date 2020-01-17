Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Ro Quarles, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Kelsey Hernandez, 311 Clinton St., Defiance, no tail lights, $70; Michael Rau, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Jeffrey Bartley, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Russell Figert, Antwerp, assured clear distance, $70 fine; Joshua Base, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $125 fine; Devin March, Paulding, suspension, $200 fine.
Elijah Maxwell, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Kareena Phillip, Tipton, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Jacob Stone, Indianapolis, OVI, $450 fine, three days in jail; speed, dismissed.
Chad Salm, Sidney, safety belt, $35 fine; suspension, dismissed.
Joshua Stiltner, Cecil, driving under suspension, $200 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; stop sign, dismissed.
Johnathan Bowman, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine, nine days in jail; display plates, dismissed.
Mark Chrzan, 14716 Ohio 111, Defiance, reckless operation, $150 fine; failure to yield, $55 fine; violation of brake requirements, $70 fine.
Robert Hardy, Toledo, open container, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, evaluated at Westwood Behavioral Health, complete risk assessment, OVI, speed and stop sign, dismissed.
David Enrigue Palmer, Grover Hill, physical control, $375 fine, three days in jail; speed, $35 fine; safety belt, OVI, dismissed.
Mark Justinger, Paulding, OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, restricted plates, community control; left of center, $55 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Kenneth Karnes, Oakwood, OVI, $850 fine, 20 days in jail, secure valid operator's license, 40 hours of community service, evaluation at Westwood Behavioral Health, complete Thinking for a Change and Third Millennium programs; OVI, failure to reinstate, turn signal violation, safety belt, open container, dismissed.
Kayla McGee, Maumee, OVI, $105 fine, three days in jail; OVI, speed, dismissed.
Dismissed: Alexis Dunn, Payne, no operator's license; Algienon Tanner, Paulding, domestic violence; Angela Eblin, Antwerp, fictitious registration; John Talbott, Grover Hill, possession, drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.