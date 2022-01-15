Paulding Municipal Court
Stacy Landis, 53, Antwerp, was indicted on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and endangering a child, a first-degree misdemeanor. Landis waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Desire Garcia, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Scott Miller, Grover Hill, failure to comply, $55 fine; Tonnia Marshall, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $100 fine, no contact with victim.
Isom Hall, Oakwood, assured clear distance, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Michael Scarbrough, Van Wert, OVI, three days jail, $250 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; open container, dismissed; speed (74/55), dismissed.
Michael Bussing, Fort Wayne, failure to control, $70 fine; registration, $95 costs.
Angelica Daugherty, Cecil, no operator’s license, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Saidjon Davronov, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to control, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Heather Worman, Oakwood, loud exhaust, $70 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Denver Steel, Defiance, display plates; Rachel McMillan, Cecil, domestic violence; Jeffery Dennison, Defiance, OVI, no tail lights; Jeramiah Harris, Van Wert, OVI, safety belt, display plates; Natalie Garcia, Defiance, possession of marijuana; Shane Antoine, Paulding, assured clear distance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.