Paulding Municipal Court

Stacy Landis, 53, Antwerp, was indicted on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and endangering a child, a first-degree misdemeanor. Landis waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Desire Garcia, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Scott Miller, Grover Hill, failure to comply, $55 fine; Tonnia Marshall, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $100 fine, no contact with victim.

Isom Hall, Oakwood, assured clear distance, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Michael Scarbrough, Van Wert, OVI, three days jail, $250 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; open container, dismissed; speed (74/55), dismissed.

Michael Bussing, Fort Wayne, failure to control, $70 fine; registration, $95 costs.

Angelica Daugherty, Cecil, no operator’s license, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Saidjon Davronov, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to control, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Heather Worman, Oakwood, loud exhaust, $70 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed: Denver Steel, Defiance, display plates; Rachel McMillan, Cecil, domestic violence; Jeffery Dennison, Defiance, OVI, no tail lights; Jeramiah Harris, Van Wert, OVI, safety belt, display plates; Natalie Garcia, Defiance, possession of marijuana; Shane Antoine, Paulding, assured clear distance.

