Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Mark Johnson, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $200 fine, $25 restitution, standard probation.
Justin Kipker, Payne, OVI, six days jail, $525 fine; speed (71/55), dismissed; marked lanes, dismissed.
Derek Mann, Fort Wayne, physical control while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (74/65), dismissed.
Jay Ridgeway, Continental, no motorcycle license, $97 costs; speed (98/55), $100 fine.
Leaundra Jackson, Fort Wayne, speed (82/65), $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Ronald Blankenbeckler, Mark Center, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia; Nicholas White, Paulding, OVI, left of center, safety belt; Teagan Lapage, Mount Hope, W.Va., OVI, loud exhaust.
