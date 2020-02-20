Paulding Municipal Court

Bound over: Kiarra Hawn, Grover Hill, receiving stolen property; Shelby Williams, Payne, endangering children; Shannon Fry, Paulding, possession of drugs; Sunny Parker, Battle Creek, Mich., fleeing/eluding.

Sentenced: Gurpinder Singh, Bakersfield, Calif., failure to control, $70 fine; Jeffery Klender, Antwerp, expired license, $75 fine; Hunter Powell, Payne, failure to control, $70 fine; Kasey Helma, Payne, assault, $100 fine, 10 days jail, no unlawful contact with Paulding County Hospital and staff; Scott Kirkland Jr., Paulding, suspension, $100 fine, community control; Kailey Morrow, Paulding, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Robert Thomas, Oakwood, obstructing, $200 fine; Randi Stahl, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Nicholas Hitchcock, Hicksville, criminal trespass, $100 fine, have no contact with victim or with property, 40 hours of community service; Robert Carnahan, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine, four days jail, have no unlawful contact with victims; James Hasch Sr., Paulding, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 12 days jail; Travis Dix, Broughton, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Charles Farsht, Cecil, aggravated menacing, $200 fine, three days jail, no contact with victim, 20 hours of community service; Dakota Williams, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $300 fine.

Dennis Steele, Van Wert, OVI, $250 fine, five days jail; left of center, distracted driving, dismissed.

Desiree Dunbar, Paulding, display plates, $70 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Kelsey Ball, 18692 Ohio 111, Defiance, possession of marijuana, $75 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Scott Kirkland Jr., Paulding, unauthorized use, $100 fine, have no contact with victim or her family; falsification, dismissed.

Matthew Rhoads, Napoleon, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; OVI, $375 fine, two days jail; suspension, speed, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Norman Plum, Hicksville, reckless operation, $250 fine, community control, submit to evaluation at Westwood; speed, dismissed.

Brenda Hurley, 06909 Ohio 66, Defiance, suspension, $200 fine; OVI, marked lanes, dismissed.

Nicholas Gonzales, Saginaw, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; no operator's license, turn signal violation, dismissed.

Steven Pierce, Payne, OVI, $1,625 fine, six days jail, evaluation at Westwood, secure valid operator's license, 20 hours of community service, complete Thinking for a Change; failure to control, OVI, dismissed.

Kasey Helms, Payne, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine, four days jail, no contact with victim; OVI, $375 fine, 10 days jail, community control, complete Thinking for a Change; failure to control, safety belt, dismissed.

Roy Cox, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Dismissed: Alexis De La Cruz Jr., Columbus, suspension; Robert Thomas, Oakwood, failure to control; Julian Rider, Oakwood, theft, three counts of receiving stolen property; Adam Mattson, Payne, suspension; James Hasch, Paulding, domestic violence.

Load comments