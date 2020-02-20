Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over: Kiarra Hawn, Grover Hill, receiving stolen property; Shelby Williams, Payne, endangering children; Shannon Fry, Paulding, possession of drugs; Sunny Parker, Battle Creek, Mich., fleeing/eluding.
Sentenced: Gurpinder Singh, Bakersfield, Calif., failure to control, $70 fine; Jeffery Klender, Antwerp, expired license, $75 fine; Hunter Powell, Payne, failure to control, $70 fine; Kasey Helma, Payne, assault, $100 fine, 10 days jail, no unlawful contact with Paulding County Hospital and staff; Scott Kirkland Jr., Paulding, suspension, $100 fine, community control; Kailey Morrow, Paulding, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Robert Thomas, Oakwood, obstructing, $200 fine; Randi Stahl, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Nicholas Hitchcock, Hicksville, criminal trespass, $100 fine, have no contact with victim or with property, 40 hours of community service; Robert Carnahan, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine, four days jail, have no unlawful contact with victims; James Hasch Sr., Paulding, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 12 days jail; Travis Dix, Broughton, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Charles Farsht, Cecil, aggravated menacing, $200 fine, three days jail, no contact with victim, 20 hours of community service; Dakota Williams, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $300 fine.
Dennis Steele, Van Wert, OVI, $250 fine, five days jail; left of center, distracted driving, dismissed.
Desiree Dunbar, Paulding, display plates, $70 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Kelsey Ball, 18692 Ohio 111, Defiance, possession of marijuana, $75 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Scott Kirkland Jr., Paulding, unauthorized use, $100 fine, have no contact with victim or her family; falsification, dismissed.
Matthew Rhoads, Napoleon, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; OVI, $375 fine, two days jail; suspension, speed, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Norman Plum, Hicksville, reckless operation, $250 fine, community control, submit to evaluation at Westwood; speed, dismissed.
Brenda Hurley, 06909 Ohio 66, Defiance, suspension, $200 fine; OVI, marked lanes, dismissed.
Nicholas Gonzales, Saginaw, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; no operator's license, turn signal violation, dismissed.
Steven Pierce, Payne, OVI, $1,625 fine, six days jail, evaluation at Westwood, secure valid operator's license, 20 hours of community service, complete Thinking for a Change; failure to control, OVI, dismissed.
Kasey Helms, Payne, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine, four days jail, no contact with victim; OVI, $375 fine, 10 days jail, community control, complete Thinking for a Change; failure to control, safety belt, dismissed.
Roy Cox, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Alexis De La Cruz Jr., Columbus, suspension; Robert Thomas, Oakwood, failure to control; Julian Rider, Oakwood, theft, three counts of receiving stolen property; Adam Mattson, Payne, suspension; James Hasch, Paulding, domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.