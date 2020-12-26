Paulding Municipal Court

Tyler Fleming, Mark Center, appeared on charges of drug possession and illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a detention facility. Fleming waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Tymithy Boroff, Cecil, telephone harassment, 9 -days jail, $200 fine; Dana Treesh, Latty, confinement of dog, $100 fine; Kyle Timbrooks, Allen Park, Mich., no operator’s license, $500 fine; Steven Bergman, Sherwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, $150 fine; Laura Rios, Van Wert, child restraint, $70 fine.

Heriberto Ramirez, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Jennifer Flint, Churubusco, Ind., OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program or ignition interlock device in lieu of jail), $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed.

Noah Kennedy, Defiance, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; loud exhaust, $70 fine.

Isaiah Wilson, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; open container, $75 fine.

Danny Reed, Latty, disorderly conduct, $125 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Eunika Sanders, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, no contest, $100 fine suspended; speed, $45 fine.

Justin Woodruff, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, no contest, $100 fine; driving under FRA suspension, no contest, $300 fine; stop sign, $55 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Terrance Landwehr, Defiance, OVI, 3 days jail, 20 hours community service, $375 fine; turn signals, $55 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Matthew White, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine (suspended if valid license shown by Jan. 29, 2021); seat belt, $30 fine.

Luke Diamente, Bryan, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Dismissed: Michaela Gilliam, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana; Carisa Partee, Defiance, failure to control.

