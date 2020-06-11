• Court Results

Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Toinette Parrilla, Cleveland, head phones, $65 fine; Brett Miller, Latty, failure to control, $70 fine; Deontae Faulkner, St. Louis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Taeshaun Hunter, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, maintain good behavior, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

William Reed, Defiance, assault, $200 fine, 17 days jail served, maintain good behavior, no contact with victim.

Randy Stephenson, Lima, OVI, $850 fine, probation, vehicle clubbed with $75 fee, 20 jail days; speed, $100 fine.

Gerardo Antonio Reyes Mendez, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Dustin Minatrea, Antwerp, fictitious registration, $100 fine; stop sign, dismissed, no operator's license, dismissed.

Jason Jeffries, Grover Hill, domestic violence, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $75 fine, pay costs and maintain good behavior. 

Tyler Schnipke, Ney, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail served, license suspended one year.

No contest: Jacob Lockhart, Defiance, child endangerment, $100 fine, pay costs and maintain good behavior; Caleb Rocha, Wauseon, following emergency vehicle, $97 costs; Jonathan Delarber, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, pay costs and maintain good behavior.

