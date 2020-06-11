• Court Results
Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Toinette Parrilla, Cleveland, head phones, $65 fine; Brett Miller, Latty, failure to control, $70 fine; Deontae Faulkner, St. Louis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Taeshaun Hunter, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, maintain good behavior, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
William Reed, Defiance, assault, $200 fine, 17 days jail served, maintain good behavior, no contact with victim.
Randy Stephenson, Lima, OVI, $850 fine, probation, vehicle clubbed with $75 fee, 20 jail days; speed, $100 fine.
Gerardo Antonio Reyes Mendez, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dustin Minatrea, Antwerp, fictitious registration, $100 fine; stop sign, dismissed, no operator's license, dismissed.
Jason Jeffries, Grover Hill, domestic violence, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $75 fine, pay costs and maintain good behavior.
Tyler Schnipke, Ney, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail served, license suspended one year.
No contest: Jacob Lockhart, Defiance, child endangerment, $100 fine, pay costs and maintain good behavior; Caleb Rocha, Wauseon, following emergency vehicle, $97 costs; Jonathan Delarber, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, pay costs and maintain good behavior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.