Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over to Paulding Common Pleas Court (waived preliminary hearings): Justin Meglich, Antwerp, pandering obscenity involving a minor; Eugene Lane, Wyoming, W.V., felonious assault, two counts assault, resisting arrest; Mark Shaw, Oakwood, aggravated menacing, intimidation of a witness, sexual offender registration violation; Joshua Finfrock, Paulding, theft, property UFP; Jodie Diven, Cecil, burglary, robbery, theft of elderly person, assault; Angela Dewig, Evansville, Ind., driving under suspension, receiving stolen property.
Sentenced: Joshua Hubert, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Michael Graham, Fort Wayne, failure to control, $105 costs; Skyler Daly, Bryan, aggravated menacing, no contest, three days jail, 97 days jail suspended, $100 fine, no contact with village of Antwerp; Dean Leisure, Scott, attempt to tamper with records, $100 fine; Leticia Shackleford, Ecorse, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; April Warner, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Mushiraq Al-Hathaf, Detroit, assured clear distance, $70 fine.
Jamie Coombs, Paulding, aggravated menacing, no contest, 13 days jail, $250 fine, no contact with victim, no unlawful contact with common child.
Christopher Steel, Defiance, specific alcohol content, $375 fine, 3 days jail, 20 hours community service; failure to control, dismissed.
Caprise Arnett, Toledo, driving under suspension, no contest, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Juan Hernandez Ramirez, Grover Hill, physical control, $500 fine, 180 jail days reserved; OVI, display of license plates, no safety belt, dismissed.
Juan Lopez Santos, Grover Hill, OVI, $500 fine; physical control, speed, dismissed.
Carmen Husereau, Clarkston, Mich., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Traci Betlej, Sterling Heights, Mich., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Shelly Harris, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; driving under suspension, no contest, $200 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Barton Taube Jr., Paulding, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Emily Tamayo, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Pha Soe, Omaha, Neb., driving under suspension, $30 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Rodney Cotton, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Rachael Price, Paulding, driving under suspension, $400 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine; display plates, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Kyle Weaver, Payne, criminal damage; Dale Jividen, Antwerp, OVI; Daniel Ussery, Detroit, speed, no operator's license.
