Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: April Warner, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Codie Shirk, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, no-contact order vacated; Bradley Willoughby, Oakwood, criminal damaging, one day jail, $200 fine, probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Amanda Bruss, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Lorome Ussery, Detroit, possession of marijuana, no contest, $75 fine; Thomas Cooper, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Taylor Radcliffe, Paulding, receiving stolen property, one day jail, $150 fine, 60 hours community service, probation, no contact with victim; Helen Bidlack, Grover Hill, OVI, three days jail, 20 hours community service, $375 fine; Sawyer Grimes, Oakwood, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Darrin Lindeman, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, 3 days jail, $100 fine, no contact with victim; Chyanne Switzer, Paulding, disorderly conduct, one day jail, $200 fine, probation, no contact with victim, 20 hours community service.

Abraham Jimenez, Hicksville, open container, $75 fine; OVI, 3 days jail, $375 fine; left of center, $55 fine.

Nicole Crowell, Toledo, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Dustin Thomas, Paulding, failure to control, $60 fine; hit/skip, dismissed.

Robert Schultz, Toledo, driving under suspension, $600 fine, 90 days jail suspended; speed, no safety belt, dismissed.

Mathew Foldvary, Defiance, two counts of theft, no contest, 20 days jail, probation, 20 hours community service, no contact with Kiewit Power Construction Co.; two counts of trespassing, dismissed.

Lerman Battle, Toledo, failure to reinstate license, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Antonio Moore, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, no contest, $200 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Brian Hamer, Barnhart, Mo., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Jonathan Gonzales, Adrian, Mich., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Dismissed: Natalie Foltz, Paulding, theft, two counts; Darcy Burkley, Edon, domestic violence; Christopher Feketik, Brook Park, possession of drugs; Kyle Kovac, Paulding, fictitious registration, speed, no motorcycle license.

