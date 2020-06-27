Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: April Warner, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Codie Shirk, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, no-contact order vacated; Bradley Willoughby, Oakwood, criminal damaging, one day jail, $200 fine, probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Amanda Bruss, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Lorome Ussery, Detroit, possession of marijuana, no contest, $75 fine; Thomas Cooper, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Taylor Radcliffe, Paulding, receiving stolen property, one day jail, $150 fine, 60 hours community service, probation, no contact with victim; Helen Bidlack, Grover Hill, OVI, three days jail, 20 hours community service, $375 fine; Sawyer Grimes, Oakwood, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Darrin Lindeman, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, 3 days jail, $100 fine, no contact with victim; Chyanne Switzer, Paulding, disorderly conduct, one day jail, $200 fine, probation, no contact with victim, 20 hours community service.
Abraham Jimenez, Hicksville, open container, $75 fine; OVI, 3 days jail, $375 fine; left of center, $55 fine.
Nicole Crowell, Toledo, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Dustin Thomas, Paulding, failure to control, $60 fine; hit/skip, dismissed.
Robert Schultz, Toledo, driving under suspension, $600 fine, 90 days jail suspended; speed, no safety belt, dismissed.
Mathew Foldvary, Defiance, two counts of theft, no contest, 20 days jail, probation, 20 hours community service, no contact with Kiewit Power Construction Co.; two counts of trespassing, dismissed.
Lerman Battle, Toledo, failure to reinstate license, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Antonio Moore, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, no contest, $200 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Brian Hamer, Barnhart, Mo., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Jonathan Gonzales, Adrian, Mich., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed: Natalie Foltz, Paulding, theft, two counts; Darcy Burkley, Edon, domestic violence; Christopher Feketik, Brook Park, possession of drugs; Kyle Kovac, Paulding, fictitious registration, speed, no motorcycle license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.