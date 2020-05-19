• Court Results

Paulding Municipal Court

Jason Banks, Payne, reckless operation, $250 fine, may complete DIP in lieu of three jail days; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be destroyed or put to lawful use; left of center, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Angela Eblin, Antwerp, possession of drugs, $50 fine, evaluation at Westwood.

Hannah Moreno, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $100, placed on standard probation; resisting arrest, $250 fine; obstructing justice, $250 fine, complete diversion requirements.

Caleb Rocha, Wauseon, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Emily Banda, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

