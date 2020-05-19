• Court Results
Paulding Municipal Court
Jason Banks, Payne, reckless operation, $250 fine, may complete DIP in lieu of three jail days; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be destroyed or put to lawful use; left of center, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Angela Eblin, Antwerp, possession of drugs, $50 fine, evaluation at Westwood.
Hannah Moreno, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $100, placed on standard probation; resisting arrest, $250 fine; obstructing justice, $250 fine, complete diversion requirements.
Caleb Rocha, Wauseon, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Emily Banda, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.