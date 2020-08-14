Paulding Municipal Court

Jeremy Lamond, Paulding, appeared on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Jeffrey Curtis, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Christopher Hall, Oakwood, distracted driving, $100 fine; Amber Clevinger, Defiance, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; James Mason, Cecil, domestic violence, 20 days jail, $200 fine, no contact with victims, probation, 40 hours community service; Michael Wilhelm, Paulding, physical control under the influence, seven days jail, $525 fine; Kyle Weaver, Payne, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Tiana Ford, Anderson, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; Fernandez Diego, Paulding, no operator's license, $200 fine.

Craig Hulett, Cloverdale, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 60 days jail, $200 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; driving under financial responsibility law suspension, dismissed.

Ronald Lucas III, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; child restraint, dismissed.

Fernando Cruz Jr., Defiance, OVI, $375 fine; speed, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), 20 hours community service; driving under suspension, $200 fine. 

Alexander Van Dame, Defiance, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $500; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Treshawn McNeill, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; drug possession, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; speed, $100 fine.

Andres Hernandez, Paulding, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Lucas Keegan, Cecil, OVI, 90 days jail suspended (six months of ignition interlock device in lieu of jail), $500 fine; speed, breath test high, dismissed.

Deacon Crates, Hicksville, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $200 fine; failure to control, dismissed.

Dajon Currin, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; speed, $45 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine (fine suspended if distracted driving course taken by Sept. 25). 

Calvin White III, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; child restraint, $70 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Dismissed: Sebastian Garner, Elwood, Ind., no operator's license; Sami Saleh, Bay Village, driving under suspension; Timothy Schnepp, Paulding, driving under suspension; Ryan Kropf, Norwalk, distracted driving; Kenneth Potter, Cloverdale, domestic violence; Thomas Willison, Defiance, underage consumption.

Load comments