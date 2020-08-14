Paulding Municipal Court
Jeremy Lamond, Paulding, appeared on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Jeffrey Curtis, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Christopher Hall, Oakwood, distracted driving, $100 fine; Amber Clevinger, Defiance, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; James Mason, Cecil, domestic violence, 20 days jail, $200 fine, no contact with victims, probation, 40 hours community service; Michael Wilhelm, Paulding, physical control under the influence, seven days jail, $525 fine; Kyle Weaver, Payne, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Tiana Ford, Anderson, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; Fernandez Diego, Paulding, no operator's license, $200 fine.
Craig Hulett, Cloverdale, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 60 days jail, $200 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; driving under financial responsibility law suspension, dismissed.
Ronald Lucas III, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; child restraint, dismissed.
Fernando Cruz Jr., Defiance, OVI, $375 fine; speed, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), 20 hours community service; driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Alexander Van Dame, Defiance, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $500; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Treshawn McNeill, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; drug possession, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; speed, $100 fine.
Andres Hernandez, Paulding, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Lucas Keegan, Cecil, OVI, 90 days jail suspended (six months of ignition interlock device in lieu of jail), $500 fine; speed, breath test high, dismissed.
Deacon Crates, Hicksville, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $200 fine; failure to control, dismissed.
Dajon Currin, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; speed, $45 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine (fine suspended if distracted driving course taken by Sept. 25).
Calvin White III, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; child restraint, $70 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed: Sebastian Garner, Elwood, Ind., no operator's license; Sami Saleh, Bay Village, driving under suspension; Timothy Schnepp, Paulding, driving under suspension; Ryan Kropf, Norwalk, distracted driving; Kenneth Potter, Cloverdale, domestic violence; Thomas Willison, Defiance, underage consumption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.