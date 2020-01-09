• Court Results
Paulding Municipal Court
Julian Rider, Paulding, was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court on two counts of theft.
Sentenced: Joshua Finfrock, Paulding, domestic violence, $100 fine, 21 days in jail; Joshua D. Finfrock, Van Wert, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 15 days in jail; Marvin Taylor, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Ronald Blankenbeckler, Mark Center, failure to control, $70 fine; Alfred Congdon, Paw Paw, Mich., distracted driving, educational course; Dalton Franklin, Payne, distracted driving, educational course; Chad Price, Paulding, jacklighting deer, $183 fine; Robert Hardy, Toledo, open container, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
David Enrigue Palmer, Grover Hill, physical control, $375 fine, three days in jail; OVI, dismissed; speed, $35 fine.
Robert Hardy, Toledo, OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, evaluation at Westwood, complete risk assessment; OVI, speeding and stop sign, dismissed.
Mark Justinger, Paulding, OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, restrictive plates; left of center, $55 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Devvon Hale, Van Wert, suspension, $400 fine; violation while being passed, child restraint, dismissed.
Shayne Cureton, Danville, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of drugs, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Isiah Faron, Harrison Towns, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; possession of marijuana, speed, dismissed.
Dismissed: James Cooper, Oakwood, passing bad checks; Kameron Forrer, Payne, driving under suspension; Maximiliano Hernandez, Indianapolis, two counts of OVI; Alexis Dunn, Payne, no operator's license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.