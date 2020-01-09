• Court Results

Paulding Municipal Court

Julian Rider, Paulding, was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court on two counts of theft.

Sentenced: Joshua Finfrock, Paulding, domestic violence, $100 fine, 21 days in jail; Joshua D. Finfrock, Van Wert, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 15 days in jail; Marvin Taylor, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Ronald Blankenbeckler, Mark Center, failure to control, $70 fine; Alfred Congdon, Paw Paw, Mich., distracted driving, educational course; Dalton Franklin, Payne, distracted driving, educational course; Chad Price, Paulding, jacklighting deer, $183 fine; Robert Hardy, Toledo, open container, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

David Enrigue Palmer, Grover Hill, physical control, $375 fine, three days in jail; OVI, dismissed; speed, $35 fine.

Robert Hardy, Toledo, OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, evaluation at Westwood, complete risk assessment; OVI, speeding and stop sign, dismissed.

Mark Justinger, Paulding, OVI, $525 fine, 20 days in jail, restrictive plates; left of center, $55 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Devvon Hale, Van Wert, suspension, $400 fine; violation while being passed, child restraint, dismissed.

Shayne Cureton, Danville, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of drugs, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

Isiah Faron, Harrison Towns, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; possession of marijuana, speed, dismissed.

Dismissed: James Cooper, Oakwood, passing bad checks; Kameron Forrer, Payne, driving under suspension; Maximiliano Hernandez, Indianapolis, two counts of OVI; Alexis Dunn, Payne, no operator's license.

