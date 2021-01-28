Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Logan Perl, Oakwood, trespassing, $100 fine, 11 days jail; Raynaldo Garcia, Defiance, trespassing, $100 fine, 1 day jail, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Kevin Ortega, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $200 fine ($100 suspended); John Gibson, headlights, $70 fine; Charles Seslar, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Rachael Hollinger, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Tamara Colbert, Fort Wayne, child restraint, $170 fine; Christina Burk, Defiance, seat belt (two violations), $160 fine; Darlene Wagner, Oakwood, confinement of dog, $25; Latoya Sullivan, Toledo, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine ($100 suspended); Thomas Slone, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $200 fine ($100 suspended); Larry Mullins Jr., Paulding, driving under FRA suspension, $150 fine, community control.

Lyle McKanna, Columbus Grove, left of center, $45 fine; speed, $150 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Jaquitta Ferguson, Napoleon, OVI, no contest, 3 days jail, $375 fine, 20 hours community service; headlights, $70 fine.

Jermale Sykes, Defiance, driving under suspension, 3 days jail, $100 fine; seat belt, dismissed.

Wesley Bowman, Paulding, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; failure to control, $70 fine.

Porshia Martinez, Toledo, OVI, 7 days jail, $375 fine; fictitious registration, speed, dismissed.

Boston Dunderman, Antwerp, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine, 40 hours community service; failure to control, $70 fine.

Byron Johnson, Toledo, OVI, 3 days jail (Driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; speed, distracted driving, dismissed.

Dismissed: Kyle Williams, Fort Wayne, receiving stolen property, possession of heroin; Denver Roth, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana; Tony Hanson, Woodburn, Ind., OVI; Jennifer Perl, Defiance, disorderly conduct (two counts); Jacob Cantrell, Anderson, Ind., driving under suspension.

