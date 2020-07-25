Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Timothy Macy, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.

Anthony Baxter, Payne, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; failure to control, $70 fine.

Willie Wilburn, Muskegon Heights, Mich., no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Nathan Dobbelaere, Oakwood, OVI, 10 days jail, $525 fine, standard probation, 40 hours community service; prohibition against parking on highway, dismissed.

Curtis Cross, Detroit, physical control, three days jail, $500 fine; speed, drug possession, OVI, dismissed.

Jeffrey Feeney, Defiance, permit to operate, $300 fine; speed, distracted driving, safety belt, dismissed.

Janiesa Wilkins, Toledo, driving under suspension, $200 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

Not guilty: Jamie Hernandez, Defiance, drug paraphernalia.

Dismissed: Noe Lemus, Paulding, false statement; Teresa Cooper, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Aleia Clemons, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, speed.

