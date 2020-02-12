Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over: Vincent Groh, Grover Hill, receiving stolen property.
Sentenced: Samantha Baker, Fort Wayne, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Hollie Snyder, 855 Washington Ave., Defiance, distracted driving, took course.
Brittni Grinnell, Bryan, theft, $200 fine, have no contact with Dollar General in Antwerp; possessing drug instruments, dismissed.
Norman Plum, Hicksville, reckless operation, $250 fine, complete community control, submit to an evaluation at Westwood; speed, dismissed.
Dismissed: Merced Valdez Jr., Holgate, OVI; Jeffery Mekus II, Payne, disorderly conduct, fleeing and eluding; Alexis De La Cruz Jr., Columbus, suspension; Charu Bajaj, Zionsville, Ind., distracted driving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.