Paulding Municipal Court

Bound over: Vincent Groh, Grover Hill, receiving stolen property.

Sentenced: Samantha Baker, Fort Wayne, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Hollie Snyder, 855 Washington Ave., Defiance, distracted driving, took course.

Brittni Grinnell, Bryan, theft, $200 fine, have no contact with Dollar General in Antwerp; possessing drug instruments, dismissed.

Norman Plum, Hicksville, reckless operation, $250 fine, complete community control, submit to an evaluation at Westwood; speed, dismissed.

Dismissed: Merced Valdez Jr., Holgate, OVI; Jeffery Mekus II, Payne, disorderly conduct, fleeing and eluding; Alexis De La Cruz Jr., Columbus, suspension; Charu Bajaj, Zionsville, Ind., distracted driving.

Load comments