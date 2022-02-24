Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Jenise Griffiths, Defiance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, one day jail, $250 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Thomas Carr, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, 17 days jail, $250 fine, standard probation, no contact with victim; Jakob Schoenauer, Defiance, 12-point suspension, $200 fine; Johnathan Bowman, Defiance, unauthorized use of property (computer/telecommunication), six days jail, $100 fine, 40 hours community service; Braedan Hart, Mark Center, depositing litter, $500 restitution; Brittney Dyer, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Jacquiline Johnson, Fort Wayne, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; endangering a child, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; following closely, dismissed.
Robert Clemons, Southfield, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $400 fine; OVI, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Kyle Feathers, Fort Jennings, speed (65/55), $35 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.
Franklin Grimes, Cecil, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Elwood Raymond, Moravia, N.Y., failure to control, $60 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Alicia Larson, Antwerp, speed (60/35), $100 fine; reckless operation, dismissed; improper parking, dismissed.
James Gonzales, Archbold, driving under suspension, $95 costs; speed (81/65), $45 fine.
Morgahan Covington, New Haven, Ind., driving under suspension, $400 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Dismissed: Roy Thomas, Van Wert, passing bad checks (four counts); Jackie Patrick, Wolcottville, Ind., permit violation; Charity Williams, Fort Wayne, Ind., passing bad checks (two counts).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.