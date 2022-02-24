Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Jenise Griffiths, Defiance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, one day jail, $250 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Thomas Carr, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, 17 days jail, $250 fine, standard probation, no contact with victim; Jakob Schoenauer, Defiance, 12-point suspension, $200 fine; Johnathan Bowman, Defiance, unauthorized use of property (computer/telecommunication), six days jail, $100 fine, 40 hours community service; Braedan Hart, Mark Center, depositing litter, $500 restitution; Brittney Dyer, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Jacquiline Johnson, Fort Wayne, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; endangering a child, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; following closely, dismissed.

Robert Clemons, Southfield, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $400 fine; OVI, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.

Kyle Feathers, Fort Jennings, speed (65/55), $35 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.

Franklin Grimes, Cecil, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Elwood Raymond, Moravia, N.Y., failure to control, $60 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Alicia Larson, Antwerp, speed (60/35), $100 fine; reckless operation, dismissed; improper parking, dismissed.

James Gonzales, Archbold, driving under suspension, $95 costs; speed (81/65), $45 fine.

Morgahan Covington, New Haven, Ind., driving under suspension, $400 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Dismissed: Roy Thomas, Van Wert, passing bad checks (four counts); Jackie Patrick, Wolcottville, Ind., permit violation; Charity Williams, Fort Wayne, Ind., passing bad checks (two counts).

