Paulding Municipal Court

Bound over: Jeffery Mekus II, Payne, fleeing/eluding, disorderly conduct, OVI.

Sentenced: Joseph Stahl, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Jermale Sykes, 1600 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, suspension, $200 fine; Robert Lehman, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Jessica Rockwell, Roseville, Mich., drug paraphernalia, $75 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

Scott Chlebek, 15289 Road 149, Defiance, safety belt, $30 fine; operating without valid license, dismissed.

Jason Trenkamp, Lima, physical control, $375 fine, three days jail; OVI, left of center, dismissed.

Jacob Hoisington, Paulding, 12-point suspension, $250 fine, three days jail, standard probation, secure a valid operator's license; no headlights, $70 fine.

Michael Robinson, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail, speed, dismissed.

Emilio Herrera, Toledo, display plates, $70 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine.

Malisha Eitniear, 26350 Elizabeth St., Defiance, menacing, $150 fine, one day in jail, have no unlawful contact with victims; menacing, $150 fine, have no unlawful contact with victims; assault, dismissed.

Chris Hankinson, Antwerp, reckless operation, $250 fine, 20 hours of community service; left of center, dismissed.

Timothy Blackmore, Paulding, stop sign violation, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Dennis Steele, Van Wert, OVI, $250 fine, five days in jail; left of center, distracted driving, dismissed.

Dismissed: Dillon Freed, 1421 Ralston Ave., Defiance, driving under suspension.

Load comments