Paulding Municipal Court

Ethan Parchment, 30, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Parchment waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

April Ray, 29, was indicted on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Ray waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Demarqus Burks, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $200 fine.

Megan Barnard, Fayette, 12-point suspension, 10-days jail, $250 fine, probation, 20 hours community service; fictitious registration, $200 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, dismissed.

Todd Jackson, Defiance, OVI, three days jail, $500 fine, 20 hours community service; left of center, dismissed.

Dismissed: Joshua Smith, Defiance, FRA suspension, failure to yield for emergency vehicle.

