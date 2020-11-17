Paulding Municipal Court

Mandy Gunn, Barstown, Ky., appeared on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and fictitious registration, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Gunn waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Jarrod Childs, Payne, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Alexander Duffey, Antwerp, failure to stop for a school bus, $75 fine; Mark Leazier, Columbia City, Ind., theft, one day jail, $200 fine; Scott Evans, Paulding, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, $500 fine; Benjamin Roughton, Oakwood, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Richard Schlatter, Fort Wayne, Ind.,driving under suspension, $100 fine; Antasia Robinson, Mount Vernon, Ill., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Alisha Shepherd, Defiance, using weapons while intoxicated, 16 days jail, $150 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Terrance Landwehr, Defiance, domestic violence, 15 days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Treavor Gross, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $150 fine; Thomas Lantow, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $86 fine, $400 restitution; Michelle Rooks, Cecil, theft, two days jail, $200 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation; Tyler Enmark, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Randy Short, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; Jennifer Brown, Detroit, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; Jonathan Delarber, Oakwood, assault, 13 days jail, $200 fine; Benjamin Roughton, Oakwood, possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Marqell Campbell, Redford, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program); speed, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, no safety belt, dismissed.

Nicholas Burgoon, Van Wert, driving under OVI suspension, 10 days jail, $500 fine; speed, dismissed.

Derek Youtsey, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; improperly handling firearms, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Tanner Larocque, Pierceton, Ind., driving under suspension, $350 fine; speed, dismissed.

Allen Kline, Van Wert, driving under OVI suspension, no contest, three days jail, $250 fine, standard probation; speed, no contest, $35 fine.

Jesse Cooper, Versailles, Ind., no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Trenton Besgrove, Millbury, reckless operation, no contest, three days jail (driver intervention program), $250 fine; failure to control, $150 fine.

Jason Mitchell, Van Wert, driving under financial responsibility suspension, no contest, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Willians Flores Montes, Louisville, Ky., no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Allen Buck, Toledo, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Joshua Blair, Napoleon, OVI, 30 days jail, $375 fine, intra-lock license suspension, 6 months; OVI, driving in marked lanes, dismissed.

David Labiche, Toledo, OVI, no contest, 10 days jail, $525 fine; speed, no contest, $45 fine.

Victor Evans, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; driving under suspension, one day jail, $200 fine.

Michael Watson, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Vicki Halker, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, ignition interlock, six months, standard probation; failure to control, dismissed.

Dylan Okuley, Paulding, OVI, no contest, 10 days jail, $525 fine, 40 hours community service; OVI, dismissed; turn signals, dismissed.

Desirae Decamp, Paulding, hit-skip, three days jail (driver intervention program), $200 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation; OVI, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Dwayne Flagg, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, no contest, $300 fine; speed, dismissed.

Dismissed: Cal Ward, Paulding, theft; Mikayla Bower, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension; Rafael Diaz, Opdyke, Ill., no tail lights, no safety belt; Amber Baumgardner, Antwerp, receiving stolen property; Sarah Hodson, Latty, domestic violence (two counts); Alexander Van Dame, Defiance, possession of drug abuse instruments; Ann Steffes, Cecil, driving under suspension; Dylan Okuley, Paulding, open container; Jennifer Brown, Detroit, no operator’s license, head lights.

