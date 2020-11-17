Paulding Municipal Court
Mandy Gunn, Barstown, Ky., appeared on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and fictitious registration, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Gunn waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Jarrod Childs, Payne, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Alexander Duffey, Antwerp, failure to stop for a school bus, $75 fine; Mark Leazier, Columbia City, Ind., theft, one day jail, $200 fine; Scott Evans, Paulding, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, $500 fine; Benjamin Roughton, Oakwood, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Richard Schlatter, Fort Wayne, Ind.,driving under suspension, $100 fine; Antasia Robinson, Mount Vernon, Ill., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Alisha Shepherd, Defiance, using weapons while intoxicated, 16 days jail, $150 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Terrance Landwehr, Defiance, domestic violence, 15 days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Treavor Gross, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $150 fine; Thomas Lantow, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $86 fine, $400 restitution; Michelle Rooks, Cecil, theft, two days jail, $200 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation; Tyler Enmark, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Randy Short, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; Jennifer Brown, Detroit, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; Jonathan Delarber, Oakwood, assault, 13 days jail, $200 fine; Benjamin Roughton, Oakwood, possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Marqell Campbell, Redford, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program); speed, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, no safety belt, dismissed.
Nicholas Burgoon, Van Wert, driving under OVI suspension, 10 days jail, $500 fine; speed, dismissed.
Derek Youtsey, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; improperly handling firearms, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Tanner Larocque, Pierceton, Ind., driving under suspension, $350 fine; speed, dismissed.
Allen Kline, Van Wert, driving under OVI suspension, no contest, three days jail, $250 fine, standard probation; speed, no contest, $35 fine.
Jesse Cooper, Versailles, Ind., no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Trenton Besgrove, Millbury, reckless operation, no contest, three days jail (driver intervention program), $250 fine; failure to control, $150 fine.
Jason Mitchell, Van Wert, driving under financial responsibility suspension, no contest, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.
Willians Flores Montes, Louisville, Ky., no operator’s license, $200 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Allen Buck, Toledo, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Joshua Blair, Napoleon, OVI, 30 days jail, $375 fine, intra-lock license suspension, 6 months; OVI, driving in marked lanes, dismissed.
David Labiche, Toledo, OVI, no contest, 10 days jail, $525 fine; speed, no contest, $45 fine.
Victor Evans, Detroit, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; driving under suspension, one day jail, $200 fine.
Michael Watson, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
Vicki Halker, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, ignition interlock, six months, standard probation; failure to control, dismissed.
Dylan Okuley, Paulding, OVI, no contest, 10 days jail, $525 fine, 40 hours community service; OVI, dismissed; turn signals, dismissed.
Desirae Decamp, Paulding, hit-skip, three days jail (driver intervention program), $200 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation; OVI, assured clear distance, dismissed.
Dwayne Flagg, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, no contest, $300 fine; speed, dismissed.
Dismissed: Cal Ward, Paulding, theft; Mikayla Bower, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension; Rafael Diaz, Opdyke, Ill., no tail lights, no safety belt; Amber Baumgardner, Antwerp, receiving stolen property; Sarah Hodson, Latty, domestic violence (two counts); Alexander Van Dame, Defiance, possession of drug abuse instruments; Ann Steffes, Cecil, driving under suspension; Dylan Okuley, Paulding, open container; Jennifer Brown, Detroit, no operator’s license, head lights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.