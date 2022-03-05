Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Johnny Rakes, Grover Hill, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $200 fine; Kasey Helms, Payne, cruelty to animal, 40 hours community service; Martha Huie, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Bobbie Dix, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Arsulla Ankney, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Michele Geiger, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Timothy Neer, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Ruthann Swary, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Sandra Gibler, Paulding, junk ordinance, $125 fine; Andrew Elias, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine (suspended).
Tekayah Stubbs, Indianapolis, Ind., driving under suspension, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (84/65), $45 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Ethan Miller, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; attempt to induce panic, two days jail, $200 fine (25 hours of community service in lieu of fine); disobeying a police order, dismissed.
Taran Blue, Bedford Heights, physical control of vehicle under the influence, one day jail, $250 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
Matthew Martinez, Buffalo, N.Y., physical control of vehicle under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; stop sign, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Tracy Hoeppner, Payne, confinement of dog (two counts), $150 fine.
Paige Gibbs, Continental, OVI, $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed.
Dewey Hammons, Middle Point, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; assault, 15 days jail, $200 fine, no contact with victim.
Kevin Carlisle, Antwerp, failure to control, $70 fine; hit-skip, dismissed.
Christon Robinson, Whitetown, Ind., reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; speed (77/65), $150 fine; safety belt, dismissed.
Dismissed: Connie Smith, Payne, theft; Brandan Adkins, New Bavaria, driving under suspension; Scott Rau, Scott, assault; Katelyn Pittsley, Defiance, OVI, driving under suspension, loud exhaust; Duffy Jones, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license; Amanda Diaz, Defiance, possession of drugs, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia, loud exhaust, safety belt.
