Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Christian Engelhardt, Clyde, display plates, $70 fine.

Audrey Trice, Fort Wayne, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (83/65), dismissed.

Jennifer French, Gas City, Ind., no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (88/65), $45 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Kendra Gamble, Paulding, reckless operation, $250 fine, license suspended 90 days, 20 hours community control, standard probation; failure to control, $75 fine.

Zacharie Coomer, Kennard, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $500 fine; speed (102/65), $100 fine.

April Havens, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, 30 days jail suspended, $300 fine; speed (85/65), $45 fine.

Riley Chon, Sherwood, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $250 fine; speed (77/65), $100 fine.

Alan Morales, Whitmore Lake, Mich., driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (85/65), $45 fine.

Colton Christo, Paulding, no motorcycle license, $350 fine; no eye protection, $70 fine.

Dismissed: Jason Herron, Adrian, Mich., drug paraphernalia; Dylin Lofton, Adrian, Mich., drug paraphernalia; Lindsey Herder, Fort Wayne, Ind., domestic violence.

