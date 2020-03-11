• Court Results
Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over: Nicole Conn, Paulding, burglary and theft.
Sentenced: Olivia Koehl, Indianapolis, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days in jail, 25 hours of community service; Hiram Adams, Union City, Ga., possession, $75 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Dana Treesh, Latty, 12-point suspension, $250 fine, three days in jail; Kevin Christenson Jr., Fort Wayne, distracted driving; Chad Well, New Straights, nonsupport of dependents, $200 fine, placed on probation, 20 hours of community service, risk assessment; Heather Bennett, Oakwood, distracted driving, took course; and Michael Robinson, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Armani Moore, Fort Wayne, marked lanes, $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Michael Robinson, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; speed, dismissed.
Emilio Herrera, Toledo, display plates, $70 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Varaina Karas, Antwerp, headlights, $70 fine; no operator's license, dismissed.
Letisia Velasquez, 2056 Royal Palm Ave., Defiance, stop sign violation, $75 fine; distracted driving, must take course.
Cody Adkins, Oakwood, registration violation, $70 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; no operator's license, dismissed.
Jason Trenkamp, Lima, physical control, $375 fine, three days in jail; left of center, OVI, dismissed.
Dismissed: Robert Perez, Roswell, Ga., registration violation; Rage Erwin, Cridersville, suspension; Aaron Hazelton, Pandora, nonsupport of dependents.
