Paulding Municipal Court

Darrell Mawk, Paulding, appeared on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Mawk waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Andrew Taylor, Payne, appeared on charges of possession of drugs. Taylor waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Zachary Watson, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $300 fine; Jason Esquivel, Paulding, failure to control, $70 fine; Thomas Mosley, Cecil, assault, eight days jail, $200 fine.

Charles Seslar, Payne, telecommunications harassment, $200 fine, no contact with victims; telecommunications harassment, dismissed; driving under suspension, $200 fine.

Evan Needham, New Haven, Ind., OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; failure to control, dismissed.

Keesha Whittaker, Philadelphia, Pa., speed (89/65), $35 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Diana Tijerina, San Juan, Texas, drug paraphernalia, no contest, $100 fine; possession of marijana, no contest, $100 fine; OVI, no contest, three days jail, $375 fine; speed, no contest, $35 fine.

Fernando Gonzalez III, Antwerp, registration violation, no contest, $70 fine; failure to reinstate license, dismissed.

John Miller, Defiance, OVI, no contest, three days jail (driver intervention program), $375 fine; left of center, no contest, $55 fine.

Dismissed: Janet Wittwer, Scott, confinement of dog.

