Sentenced:

James Lewis, Haviland, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Cynthia Martin, Warsaw, Ind., illegal distribution/permitting children to use cigarettes/tobacco/alternative nicotine products, $50 fine.

Ethan Miller, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.

Amanda Wells, Hicksville, OVI, driver intervention program, $375 fine; possession of marijuana and left of center, dismissed.

Bert Hyde Jr., Delphos, attempted theft, $250 fine, 40 hours community service; criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Adam Keeler, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; unpaid fees, dismissed.

Zachary Boltz, Whitehouse, speed, $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Symmion Southers, Anderson, Ind., driving under suspension, $300 fine; marked lanes, $55 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Austin Owens, Sherwood, no safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed:

Robin Bauer, Ottawa, theft.

