• Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced---

Joseph Allsup, Paulding, driving under suspension, $300 fine.

Chance Johns, Paulding, disorderly conduct, three days jail, $75 fine.

Kevin Castro, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 fine.

Jeremy Shaffer, Oakwood, making false allegation of peace officer misconduct, $300 fine, 50 hours community service; dismissed, falsification in theft offense to purchase firearm.

William Langmeyer, Antwerp, OVI, $375 fine; dismissed, failure to control and speed.

Amaya Smith, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; failure to control, $70 fine.

Charles Thompson, Paulding, driving under suspension, three days jail, $50 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Brandon Alvarado, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Demetrius Gilmore, Fort Wayne, Ind., possession of controlled substances, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $20 fine; dismissed, drug paraphernalia.

Justin Ivy, Aransas Pass, Texas, no operator’s license, $45 fine; dismissed, speed.

Dismissed---

Noah Coyne, Paulding, OVI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

