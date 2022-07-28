Paulding Municipal Court:
Sentenced---
Matthew Stahl, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $300 fine.
Rachel Box, Cecil, obstructing official business, two days jail, $200 fine.
Jessica Wolfe Koppenhofer, Paulding, two charges of confinement of dog, $200 fine.
Layton Boham, Paulding, selling cigarettes to a minor, $50 fine.
Andrew Poucher, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Katherine Pessefall, Paulding, domestic violence, two days jail.
Emily Miller, Paulding, theft, $150 fine, standard probation, $1,050 restitution.
Dustin Glossett, Van Wert, registration violation, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Kendra Gamble, Defiance, domestic violence, one day jail, $500 fine, probation; OVI, dismissed.
Jonathon Miller, Wauseon, OVI, $375 fine, complete diversion program; failure to control, $70 fine.
Robert Bair III, Melrose, safety belt, $30 fine; no operator’s license, $75 fine.
Jose Hernandez Bueno, Indianapolis, speed, $150 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Dismissed---
Megan Landers, Holgate, attempted theft.
Shane Menke, Latty, domestic violence.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.