Sentenced---
Alicia Larson, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, $200 fine, standard probation; William Vance, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.
Austin Flynn, Montpelier, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days); headlights, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Terrale Smith, Defiance, OVI, $525 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days); possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (85/65), dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Jasmine Perez, Sandusky, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days); no operator’s license, $150 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Raymen McDonald, Detroit, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days); possession of marijuana, $100 fine; marked lanes, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Dereck Morrow, Antwerp, display plates, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Robert Bair III, Leipsic, telecommunications harassment, eight days jail, $200 fine, 40 hours community service; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Draven Potts, Oakwood, left of center, $45 fine; dismissed — OVI, stop sign, safety belt.
Marcus Washington, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $250 fine; speed (75/65), $35 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Michael Nix, Fort Wayne, OVI, three days jail, $375 fine; marked lanes, $70 fine.
Dismissed---
Jeremy Townsend, Paulding, falsification to purchase firearm; Jared Hernandez, Paulding, possession of drug instruments.
