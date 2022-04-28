Paulding Municipal Court

Bindover---

Brandon Ruffing, 33, Antwerp, was indicted on charges of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Ruffing waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced---

Adam Stripe, Ohio City, OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; Zachary Kesler, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Heather Bakowski, Melrose, obstructing official business, 30 days jail, $500 fine.

Robert Stites, Defiance, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail, driver intervention program, $375 fine; speed (75/65), $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Khalfani Kamau, Bloomington, Ind., OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program, $375 fine; speed (79/65), dismissed.

Eric Zehner, Payne, OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program, $525 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.

Andrew Hollis, Alton, Mo., OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program, $375 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (79/65), dismissed.

Brett Miller, Paulding, criminal damage, 13 days jail, $100 fine (suspended), no contact with victim; aggravated menacing, dismissed.

David Ramos, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (75/55), $45 fine.

Darius Duguay, Toledo, safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Joshua Warner, Toledo, marked lanes, $55 fine; safety belt, dismissed.

Jessica Thomas, Convoy, driving under suspension, $200 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.

Adrian Greer, Indianapolis, no tail lights, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.

Dismissed---

Ciarra Owens, Oakwood, disorderly conduct; Rebecca Elkins, Cecil, disorderly conduct; Cristian Boch, Fort Wayne, underage liquor offense; Noe Gabarrete Lopez, Paulding, obstructing official business; Robert Carnahan, Paulding, 12-point suspension, display plates; Kierre Blackmon, Findlay, possession of weapons under disability.

