Paulding Municipal Court
Bindover---
Brandon Ruffing, 33, Antwerp, was indicted on charges of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Ruffing waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced---
Adam Stripe, Ohio City, OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; Zachary Kesler, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Heather Bakowski, Melrose, obstructing official business, 30 days jail, $500 fine.
Robert Stites, Defiance, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail, driver intervention program, $375 fine; speed (75/65), $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Khalfani Kamau, Bloomington, Ind., OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program, $375 fine; speed (79/65), dismissed.
Eric Zehner, Payne, OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program, $525 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Andrew Hollis, Alton, Mo., OVI, three days jail, driver intervention program, $375 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (79/65), dismissed.
Brett Miller, Paulding, criminal damage, 13 days jail, $100 fine (suspended), no contact with victim; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
David Ramos, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (75/55), $45 fine.
Darius Duguay, Toledo, safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Joshua Warner, Toledo, marked lanes, $55 fine; safety belt, dismissed.
Jessica Thomas, Convoy, driving under suspension, $200 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.
Adrian Greer, Indianapolis, no tail lights, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Dismissed---
Ciarra Owens, Oakwood, disorderly conduct; Rebecca Elkins, Cecil, disorderly conduct; Cristian Boch, Fort Wayne, underage liquor offense; Noe Gabarrete Lopez, Paulding, obstructing official business; Robert Carnahan, Paulding, 12-point suspension, display plates; Kierre Blackmon, Findlay, possession of weapons under disability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.