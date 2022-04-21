Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced---
Brandon Edwards, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Kenneth Reed, Paulding, failure to reinstate, $200 fine; Tyson Schilt, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Coy King, Oakwood, driving under suspension, three days jail, $500 fine; Mark Johnson, Antwerp, violation of a protective order, 13 days jail, $500 fine, no unlawful contact with victim; William Vance, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Jared Conn, Van Wert, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; open container, $100 fine; dismissed: disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and speed violation.
Abdul Nahid, Sterling Heights, Mich., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; dismissed: drug paraphernalia, speed violation and no tail lights.
Destiney Gerken, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed violation, $35 fine.
Zachary Ollis, Kokomo, Ind., OVI, three days jail, $375 fine, driver intervention program; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed violation, $100 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
Bradley Willoughby, Oakwood, aggravated menacing, six days jail, $300 fine, standard probation; domestic violence, dismissed.
Danielle Ripke, Paulding, failure to register dog, $25 fine; confinement of dog, $25 fine.
Dawnja Fuentes, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $200 fine; child restraint, $70 fine; speed violation, $35 fine.
Christopher Darrington Jr., Toledo, registration violation, $55 fine; safety belt, $20 fine.
