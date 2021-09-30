Paulding Municipal Court

Santos Alvarado, Payne, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Alvarado waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Alexis Overly, Paulding, theft, 10 days jail, $250 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Sonya Baughman, Paulding, domestic violence, four days jail, $100 fine; Stephanie Kremer, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Bill Garland, Payne, aggravated menacing, two days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service; Kenneth Boyd, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; Otis Atkins, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine.

Marvin Davis, Flint, Mich., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Anthony Davis, Flint, Mich., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (78/65), $35 fine.

Brittney Clark, Paulding, driving under suspension, three days jail, 15 hours community service, probation, $250 fine; assured clear distance, $150 fine; speed, dismissed.

James Hood, Park Hills, Mo., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, one day jail, $375 fine, 40 hours community service; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.

Jeremy Shaffer, Oakwood, OVI, three days jail, $500 fine; stop sign, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed; loud exhaust, dismissed.

Nicole Cooper, Van Wert, theft, nine days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; criminal trespassing, dismissed.

Tyler McGuire, Stockbridge, Mich., driving under suspension, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; OVI, dismissed; speed, dismissed.

Joshua Titus, Lima, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, 10 days jail, $650 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; OVI, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.

Dismissed: Brendon Imhoof, Defiance, driving under suspension; Elizabeth Houser, Van Wert, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia; Noe Portillo-Lopez, Paulding, domestic violence.

