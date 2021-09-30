Paulding Municipal Court
Santos Alvarado, Payne, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Alvarado waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Alexis Overly, Paulding, theft, 10 days jail, $250 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; Sonya Baughman, Paulding, domestic violence, four days jail, $100 fine; Stephanie Kremer, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Bill Garland, Payne, aggravated menacing, two days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service; Kenneth Boyd, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; Otis Atkins, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Marvin Davis, Flint, Mich., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Anthony Davis, Flint, Mich., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (78/65), $35 fine.
Brittney Clark, Paulding, driving under suspension, three days jail, 15 hours community service, probation, $250 fine; assured clear distance, $150 fine; speed, dismissed.
James Hood, Park Hills, Mo., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, one day jail, $375 fine, 40 hours community service; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Jeremy Shaffer, Oakwood, OVI, three days jail, $500 fine; stop sign, dismissed; seat belt, dismissed; loud exhaust, dismissed.
Nicole Cooper, Van Wert, theft, nine days jail, $250 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Tyler McGuire, Stockbridge, Mich., driving under suspension, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; OVI, dismissed; speed, dismissed.
Joshua Titus, Lima, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, 10 days jail, $650 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; OVI, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.
Dismissed: Brendon Imhoof, Defiance, driving under suspension; Elizabeth Houser, Van Wert, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia; Noe Portillo-Lopez, Paulding, domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.