Paulding Municipal Court
Patricia Green, 41, Fort Wayne, was indicted on charges of: receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, complicity, a second-degree felony, theft, a fifth-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Green waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Clifford Bard, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, 2-days jail, $200 fine; Harley Richards, Paulding, assault, 90-days jail, $200 fine.
Kamea Smith, Bluffton, Ind., physical control of vehicle while under influence, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed.
Willie Simmons Jr., Toledo, speed (95/65), $100 fine; seat belt, dismissed.
Brandon Saylor, Latty, failure to control, $150 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.
Darwin Wilson Jr., Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (84/65), dismissed.
Miles Goings, Paulding, OVI, 10-days jail, probation, 20 hours community service, $525 fine; failure to control, $70 fine.
Cody King, Fort Wayne, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (73/55), $45 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Sage Black, Defiance, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Asia Dunbar, Redford, Mich., no operator’s license, speed (85/65), failure to comply; Timothy Davis Jr., Fort Wayne, endangerment of a child.
