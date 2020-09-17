Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: George Clemens IV, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, no contact with victim; Hailey Menard, Taylor, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; Leonard Feeney, Defiance, driving under suspension, $150 fine, two days jail; Taquan Jones, Shelbyville, Ind., drug possession, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; Amber Vance, Paulding, no operator's license, $150 fine; James Craig, Paulding, disorderly conduct, no contest, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended, no contact with victim or property; Dorathy Dunakin, Paulding, junk ordinance, no contest, $150 fine (reduced to $75 if compliant by Oct. 1).; Taylor Dotson, Paulding, junk ordinance, $150 fine; Trent Williams, West Unity, driving under suspension, $300 fine ($150 suspended). 

Scott Harris Jr., Paulding, no operator's license, $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Tristen Jimenez, Muncie, Ind., drug possession, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; seat belt, $30 fine.

William Hale, Cloverdale, zoning violation, $500 fine, standard probation, 60 days jail suspended, trustees shall submit list of 10 items to be cleaned or removed; zoning violation, $500 fine, 60 days jail suspended; zoning violation, $500 fine, 60 days jail suspended. Review hearing set for March 26, 2021.

Brianna Harris, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, no contest, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; drug paraphernalia, no contest, $100 fine suspended, all contraband shall be forfeited.

Todd Killion, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; turn signals, $55 fine.

Charles Gee, Hicksville, OVI, no contest, $375 fine, three days jail; left of center, dismissed.

Skylar Larson, Adrian, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail); speed, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Dismissed: Jeremy Henderson, Paulding, domestic violence; Michael Dennison, Oakwood, domestic violence.

